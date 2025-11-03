Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Decreased by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,283 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $189.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

