Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after purchasing an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $862.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $816.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $780.74 and a 200-day moving average of $771.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

