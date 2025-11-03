Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Up 40.2% in October

Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Argo Blockchain stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:ARBK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,435,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.17% of Argo Blockchain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,584,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,792. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

