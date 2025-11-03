Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Up 40.2% in October

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Argo Blockchain stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBKFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,435,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.17% of Argo Blockchain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,584,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,792. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

