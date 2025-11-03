Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Expands By 48.9%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,100 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the September 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BANX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. 10,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.20. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 810.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is currently 391.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ArrowMark Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 51.9% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

