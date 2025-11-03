Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 12,006 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $218.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

