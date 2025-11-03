Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 6,447 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 680,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,002,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $189.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.75. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $455.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

