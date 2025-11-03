Short Interest in Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM) Declines By 36.2%

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 133,400 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 209,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adagio Medical in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ADGM
Adagio Medical Price Performance
Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Adagio Medical
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adagio Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,876,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adagio Medical
Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc, a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.
Featured Stories
