Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 546,400 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 345,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allient by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Allient by 105.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allient by 37.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 327,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $3,312,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allient in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Allient Price Performance

ALNT traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $932.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.51. Allient has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.89 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allient will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Allient’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Further Reading

