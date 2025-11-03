Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Price

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $257.00 to $269.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.08.

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.90. 329,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,819. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average of $234.05.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $324,234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,580,000 after acquiring an additional 854,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,990,000 after acquiring an additional 370,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $74,789,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

