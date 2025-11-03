Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cfra Research raised Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $41.07. 760,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,952,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,505 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,252,000 after acquiring an additional 792,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

