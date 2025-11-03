Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. Cisco Systems traded as high as $74.84 and last traded at $74.0390, with a volume of 1525672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,571,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $293.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

