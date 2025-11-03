Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by KDT Advisors LLC

KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of KDT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KDT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

