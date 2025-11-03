Snider Financial Group Buys 2,627 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.2% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,094,356 shares of company stock worth $222,684,964 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $220.24 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

