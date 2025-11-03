Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

