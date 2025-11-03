Snider Financial Group Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $379.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

