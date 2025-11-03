The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $379.75 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

