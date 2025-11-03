Critical Review: ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) vs. RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) and RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE and RWE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE N/A N/A N/A RWE 11.32% 4.85% 1.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ENGIE and RWE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE 0 1 2 1 3.00 RWE 0 1 3 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

RWE has a consensus target price of $53.30, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Given RWE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RWE is more favorable than ENGIE.

ENGIE has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENGIE pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. RWE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. RWE pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENGIE and RWE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE $79.88 billion 0.73 $4.44 billion N/A N/A RWE $26.22 billion 1.28 $5.56 billion $3.84 12.92

RWE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENGIE.

Summary

RWE beats ENGIE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGIE

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal. The Networks segment comprises the electricity and gas infrastructure activities and projects, including the management and development of gas and electricity transportation networks and natural gas distribution networks in and outside of Europe, natural gas underground storage in Europe, and regasification infrastructure in France and Chile. The Energy Solutions encompasses the construction and management of decentralized energy networks to produce energy and related services. The FlexGen segment operates flexible thermal generation and electricity, pumping, and battery storage facilities; solutions for decarbonizing industry with low-carbon hydrogen; and financing, construction, and operation of desalination plants. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gas and electricity to professional, individual, and residential clients. The Nuclear segment engages in the nuclear power generation activities. The others segment sells energy to companies and offers energy management services and solutions. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

