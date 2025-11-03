Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 121,200 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 815,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CGMM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 367,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $843.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGMM. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 3,215.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,316,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 139.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,891 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 2,813.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 923,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 891,748 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,595,000. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 4,133.0% in the second quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 488,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 477,357 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

