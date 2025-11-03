First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 361,500 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 620,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 632,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 632,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:FVD traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 199,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,657. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

