Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Drops By 42.3%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MultiSensor AI Stock Up 35.5%

Shares of MSAIW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,791. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.