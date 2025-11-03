Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW) Drops By 42.3%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MultiSensor AI Stock Up 35.5%
Shares of MSAIW traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,791. MultiSensor AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
MultiSensor AI Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MultiSensor AI
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Ford and GM Stocks Jump—Is the Auto Rebound Real?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Q3 Telecom Wars: How AT&T, TMUS and VZ Stack Up After the Results
Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.