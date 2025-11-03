Head-To-Head Analysis: OneMain (NYSE:OMF) vs. Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) and Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OneMain and Encore Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain 12.63% 20.65% 2.57% Encore Capital Group -6.07% 19.61% 3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneMain and Encore Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain 0 4 7 1 2.75 Encore Capital Group 1 0 3 1 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

OneMain currently has a consensus target price of $63.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Encore Capital Group has a consensus target price of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.06%. Given Encore Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than OneMain.

This table compares OneMain and Encore Capital Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain $4.87 billion 1.50 $509.00 million $5.90 10.41 Encore Capital Group $1.47 billion 0.67 -$139.24 million ($3.74) -11.47

OneMain has higher revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group. Encore Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OneMain has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of OneMain shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OneMain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Encore Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneMain beats Encore Capital Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc., a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans. It sells its products through its website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services. In addition, the company engages in debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Further, it offers credit management services. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

