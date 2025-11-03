Cool (NYSE:CLCO) and COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Head-To-Head Review

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cool and COSCO SHIPPING, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cool alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 3 0 0 2.00 COSCO SHIPPING 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Cool and COSCO SHIPPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cool pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. COSCO SHIPPING pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Cool pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Cool has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cool and COSCO SHIPPING”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $338.50 million 1.53 $98.14 million $0.17 56.74 COSCO SHIPPING $32.53 billion 0.86 $6.84 billion N/A N/A

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Summary

COSCO SHIPPING beats Cool on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. The company offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, container transportation, marine, vessel management and manning, cargo and liner agency, logistics, document, shipping agency and other sea transport, container stack, cargo storage, and cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the design and manufacture of computer software, as well as provision of technology services and solutions; asset management business; and operation of terminals. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.