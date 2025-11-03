IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $733.52 and last traded at $718.6060, with a volume of 167718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $629.51.

The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total value of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,098.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $637.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

