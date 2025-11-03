Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $218.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $385.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

