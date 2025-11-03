iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Roth Capital upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $76.81, but opened at $82.25. iRadimed shares last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 18,015 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of iRadimed

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $76,148.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,951.80. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $388,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,327,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,823,475. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,102 shares of company stock worth $2,623,848. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRadimed during the first quarter worth about $2,526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 408.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed during the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRadimed Stock Up 5.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 26.61%. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

