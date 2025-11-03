Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $685.23 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.