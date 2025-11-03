Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 2,248 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Obermeyer Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 77,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.77. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.96 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $352.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

