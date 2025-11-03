BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $643,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $559.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

