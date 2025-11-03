Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 1,512 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $247.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $456.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 304.37, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

