Burney Co. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

LLY stock opened at $862.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

