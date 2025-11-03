JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Price

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LIN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.33.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $6.99 on Monday, hitting $411.31. The company had a trading volume of 896,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.40 and a 200-day moving average of $464.60. Linde has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

