Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HWKN

Hawkins Trading Down 6.7%

HWKN traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.29. 95,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $186.15.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hawkins by 694.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hawkins by 355.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.8% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.