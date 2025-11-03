Insider Buying: FFI (ASX:FFI) Insider Buys 5,297 Shares of Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Fraser acquired 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,260.26.

Robert Fraser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Robert Fraser bought 1,441 shares of FFI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,598.34.

FFI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.16.

FFI Announces Dividend

About FFI

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 284.0%. FFI’s dividend payout ratio is 81.25%.

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; and ice creams and desserts.

