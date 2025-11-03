Rodney Moonen Acquires 113,209 Shares of FFI (ASX:FFI) Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI – Get Free Report) insider Rodney Moonen bought 113,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.58 per share, with a total value of A$518,497.22.
Rodney Moonen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 30th, Rodney Moonen purchased 5,786 shares of FFI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$26,499.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; and ice creams and desserts.
