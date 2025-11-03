CocaCola Company (The) $KO Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,529,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,664,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in CocaCola by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $68.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $296.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.