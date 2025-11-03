Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,303,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,756,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $167.96. The company has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

Get Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.