Atomos (ASX:AMS) Insider Peter Barber Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Barber bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 30th, Peter Barber purchased 3,035,266 shares of Atomos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,599.52.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Peter Barber acquired 1,383,589 shares of Atomos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$15,219.48.
- On Friday, September 5th, Peter Barber acquired 9,081,145 shares of Atomos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$81,730.31.
Atomos Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.18.
Atomos Company Profile
Atomos Limited engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of video equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. it offers monitors, monitor-recorders, cloud-enabled products, and studio and broadcasting products, as well as accessories; and develops and sells software applications.
