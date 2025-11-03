TD Cowen Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $133.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $154.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $117.15. 196,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,546. DaVita has a twelve month low of $115.39 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,858 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 517,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,584,000 after buying an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,400,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

