Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.75 and last traded at $114.94, with a volume of 61796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.10.
Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Down 1.3%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20.
Defiance Quantum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 60.0%.
Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
