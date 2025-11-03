Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.75 and last traded at $114.94, with a volume of 61796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.10.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Defiance Quantum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 60.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTUM. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,510,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 653.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 249.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

