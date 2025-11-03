iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.6320, with a volume of 8807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

