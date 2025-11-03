NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 359348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.88.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
