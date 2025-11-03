NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 359348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.88.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 2,295.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

