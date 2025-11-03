Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 18300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 2,216.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 262.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

