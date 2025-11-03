TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $248.59 and last traded at $246.1270, with a volume of 44566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,458,766,000 after acquiring an additional 410,910 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,874,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,928,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,180,693,000 after buying an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,028,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,185,474,000 after buying an additional 464,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

