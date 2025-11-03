Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.5778 and last traded at $67.2440, with a volume of 6319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.2753.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $894.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 593.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,060,000 after purchasing an additional 333,647 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.