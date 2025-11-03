FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.4660, with a volume of 82425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Get FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUFQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 169,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

About FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

