FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.8450, with a volume of 232788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $591.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

