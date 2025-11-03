Head-To-Head Analysis: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Old National Bancorp and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 4 7 1 2.75 First Western Financial 1 2 2 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.27, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than First Western Financial.

This table compares Old National Bancorp and First Western Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $2.32 billion 3.43 $539.19 million $1.71 11.90 First Western Financial $180.33 million 1.25 $8.47 million $1.29 17.92

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 17.39% 14.95% 1.19% First Western Financial 6.91% 4.93% 0.43%

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats First Western Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About First Western Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.