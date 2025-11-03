Vital Farms Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 185% compared to the typical volume of 984 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,730.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,700.85. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,765.40. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,868 shares of company stock worth $20,692,884. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 20,650.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. 421,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

