Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.2540, with a volume of 78372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 117.0%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

