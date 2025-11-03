Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.4650, with a volume of 279709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Itau Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Institutional Trading of Itau Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

